Russia, US may issue joint statement following Riyadh talks

"The statement is scheduled to be out at 4 a.m. in Washington, DC, and 11 a.m. in Moscow," sources said. According to them, "reports shared with the Trump administration from the US technical team in Riyadh seemed optimistic."

Reuters reported earlier, citing a White House official, that Washington positively assesses the talks with representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Russia and the United States held more than 12-hour-long talks to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict. A source in the Russian delegation told TASS that the two sides had formulated a joint statement that the Kremlin and the White House are expected to release on March 25. The participants in the meeting did not comment on its results.

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin and Advisor to the Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Sergey Beseda represented Russia at the negotiations. The US delegation included Michael Anton, Director of the Policy Planning Staff of the Department of State, Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, as well as aides to Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had said the two sides would discuss reviving the Black Sea grain initiative as a follow-up after a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

