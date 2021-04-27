Zarif-Barzani stress not allowing anti-Iranian actions in KRG

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday emphasized the need for spread of stability and calm in Iraq as well as not-allowing anti-Iranian measures in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In this meeting, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reviewed Iran’s relations with Iraq’s KRG in various fields of trade, economy, technical and engineering services, and activities of border crossings and consular issues, and raised some of the existing problems in this regard with the Prime Minister and called for reviewing and removing the existing problems facing ahead.

Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, for his turn, emphasized that Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government wants for the best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the stability and calm in Iraq and not-allowing anti-Iranian actions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

MA/5199499