Iran ready to cooperate with regional states

Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi made the remarks on Sunday and reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has opened the doors of dialogue and cooperation to every country wholeheartedly.

Najafi-Khosroudi termed relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman ‘historical, amicable’ based on mutual respect.

The close relations and the constant will of the leaders of the two friendly countries to strengthen these relations and cooperation in various fields have been distinguished, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy pointed to Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA, and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the nuclear deal and ready for dialogue. Talks between Iran and P4+1 are in progress in the Austrian capital and that Oman has had an important role in this respect.

He also said that the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) is an initiative proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran to put an end to the disputes among the regional countries.

Najafi-Khosroudi also pointed out that the trade between Iran and Oman is about $1 billion and the two countries are trying to increase the volume of bilateral trade more than that of the said figure.

