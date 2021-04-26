Zarif arrives in Baghdad

In his two-day stay in the Iraqi capital, Zarif will meet in Iraqi counterpart and other senior Iraqi officials.

Zarif arrived in Doha earlier Sunday as part of the two-nation tour to Qatar and Iraq to meet and discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues with those two countries' high-ranking officials.

He held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and discussed issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the meeting which was held this evening, Zarif and Al Thani discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

