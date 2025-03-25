"We have not yet responded to Trump's letter"

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in the joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

Stating that we will not have direct talks with the US under maximum pressure in the context of military threats and increased sanctions, he clarified: "We are currently in talks with three European countries. We will never leave the negotiating table."

Araghchi added, "We welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of the peace treaty. We encourage both sides to sign the finalized understanding."

The Foreign Minister stated, "Iran supports the development of economic cooperation and the opening of trade routes while respecting the territorial integrity of countries."

Emphasizing that Iran supports the independence and territorial integrity of the countries of the region, he stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any geopolitical change and changes in international borders."

"Today we also talked in detail about bilateral relations. Fortunately, there is a growing trend in various areas," Araghchi said.

"There is a very good dynamic in trade exchanges, implementation of joint economic projects, people-to-people contacts and tourism, scientific and cultural cooperation. We agreed to utilize the capacities of the two countries to further develop relations," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "We believe that the agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is very important for peace and stability in the Caucasus region and the expansion of economic cooperation in this region. There is a risk of increasing tension in this region, we hope that by signing this peace agreement, this risk will be minimized."

MNA/