Iranian nation, Armed Forces to force US retreat, surrender

In a post on his X account late on Monday, Mohsen Rezaei, who was also former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), ridiculed Washington’s inconsistent and cowardly approach.

Rezaei wrote that US President Donald Trump “sets a deadline for a military strike and then cancels it himself, in the vain hope of forcing the Iranian nation and officials to surrender!”

“The iron fist of the powerful armed forces and the great Iranian nation will force them to retreat and surrender,” he added.

Rezaei’s remarks came after Trump announced on Monday the postponement of a planned large-scale military assault on the Islamic Republic, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump cited personal appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who urged restraint to allow negotiations to proceed. He nevertheless kept American forces on high alert for a possible “full, large-scale assault” if no “acceptable deal” is reached, a deal he claimed must include “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN.”

For over two decades, in accordance with the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic has clearly and officially stated that it neither seeks nor possesses nuclear weapons. Yet Washington persists with its policy of pressure and intimidation, only to be repeatedly forced into retreat by Iran’s unbreakable resolve and strategic deterrence.

Despite weeks of aggressive rhetoric and threats, the Trump administration has been compelled to stand down, not out of goodwill, but due to the deterrent power of the Islamic Revolution and the steadfast unity of the Iranian people.

As General Rezaei emphasized, the era of US gunboat diplomacy is over. The Islamic Republic stands firm, proving once again that resistance defeats arrogance, according to Press TV.

During his recent visit to China, Trump reportedly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance in resolving the crisis stemming from the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran between February 28 and April 7.

In response to the aggression, Iran targeted multiple American and Israeli positions across the region and imposed stricter controls over the strategic Strait of Hormuz after Washington announced the continuation of its illegal naval blockade, despite an existing ceasefire.

MNA