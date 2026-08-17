IRGC vows decisive response to any new threat, aggression

The IRGC issued a statement on Monday, commemorating the 36th anniversary of the return of Iranian prisoners of war (POWs), who were held captive during the 1980s imposed war waged against the country by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, Press TV reported.

The IRGC said its forces at the current critical juncture are inspired by the self-sacrifice, resilience, and steadfastness of proud Iranian POWs while relying on Almighty God and following the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The IRGC, the statement added, “assures the honorable people of Iran that its forces, who are fully prepared and committed to employing all their capabilities, will work … in close coordination and synergy with the country’s other powerful armed forces to safeguard the Islamic Revolution and defend Iran’s territorial integrity, independence, dignity, and national interests.”

The elite military force also warned that its fighters “will decisively crush any threat or aggression with the utmost resolve, drawing on a strategy of maximum deterrence and powerful offensive operations.”

August 17 marks the day when Iranian POWs returned to their homeland after years of captivity in the notorious prisons of Saddam Hussein’s Ba’athist regime, the IRGC said.

It further described the POWs as “living testimony to the legitimacy of Iran’s cause and the injustices it endured. They carry on the legacy of the martyrs, serve as enduring examples of patience and resilience, and embody the ideals of freedom and honor.”

The United States and Israel launched their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.

Forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s resistance, decisive retaliatory operations, and a powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran and Washington signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17, but the US effectively violated the deal, prompting Iran to conduct devastating attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.

On Monday, the 60-day deadline for the two countries to negotiate a lasting agreement to end their war expired.

MNA