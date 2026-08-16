Should Iran negotiate with U.S. again?

In recent days, the Trump administration, after accepting undeniable defeats and bearing very heavy military costs, especially human casualties, has again leaned towards negotiations and agreements and, as in the past, is trying to convince Iran to negotiate by applying pressure and intimidation.

Iran believes that the goal of negotiations is to reach a common understanding acceptable to the negotiators and for the parties to adhere to the implementation of their commitments. In response to the invitation for negotiations from the United States, Iran accepted Pakistan's mediation, and detailed negotiations were held with good intentions and strong will at the level of the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran's parliament) and the Vice President of the United States. This decision showed that Iran is determined to use diplomacy to secure the legitimate interests of the Iranian people, oppose war and tension, and end the oppressive sanctions.

The result of these negotiations led to the signing of a 14-point memorandum of understanding by the presidents of the two countries, with the assumption that Trump would respect his signature and adhere to the implementation of the memorandum's provisions. However, in practice, this did not happen, and the hostile moves of the United States with numerous attacks on southern Iran and the continuation of the naval blockade showed that the White House is not loyal to diplomacy and negotiations, but is also using this soft resource as a prelude to war and aggression.

Although the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes diplomacy, it does not like the formula of negotiation for the sake of negotiation. Negotiations are valuable when they are aimed at achieving results and the parties are committed to implementing their commitments. At the current stage, there is no reason to conduct talks again, because in the previous negotiation, a memorandum of understanding was signed at the presidential level and is available. If for the United States, the invalidation of the president's signature does not matter, in Iran, the president's signature is valid and the provisions of the memorandum of understanding that was signed must be implemented to stop the war and resolve the remaining disputes.

Conducting negotiations to understand the demands and intentions of the other side was a logical and intelligent move, but today, not only Tehran but also many politicians around the world are skeptical about the seriousness of the American side in implementing the understandings and do not recommend repeating the failed negotiation. Of course, intermediary countries such as Pakistan and Qatar are active and convey messages, but conveying messages does not mean negotiating, and in the current situation, there is no desire and will on the Iranian side to negotiate with the United States. In fact, when the United States has failed in the test of negotiations and implementing the understandings, how can we talk about holding talks again?

The experience of negotiating several times with the United States shows that this country, due to its reliance on military, economic, and security power, only thinks about securing its own and Israel interests and wants immediate concessions from the other side and in return, only makes empty promises. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while being powerful, does not welcome war and tension, and at the same time does not accept the approach of negotiation for the sake of negotiation.

MNA