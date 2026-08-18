Hormuz Strait not to be reopened before oil sanctions lifted

Speaking at the 180th open session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) on Tuesday, he emphasized that Hormuz Strait will not be reopened until all conditions set at Islamabad MoU are fully achieved.

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Hormuz Strait won’t reopen before oil sanctions are lifted, frozen assets are released, US blockade ends.

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the conditions set out in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding are met, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, and ending threats and military operations at all fronts, Ghalibaf stressed.

The Iranian parliament speaker warned that Iran is ready to impose a heavier defeat on enemy in proportion to its actions.

With the synergy and interaction of the battlefield, diplomacy, and military, and with the support and backing of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran and also guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the greatness and great victory of the Iranian people became a document of America's defeat in the legal and political spheres under the title of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“As we had predicted, the enemy, who had accepted the agreement to end the war out of desperation, soon reneged on its commitments in order to compensate for its heavy political defeat,” Ghalibaf continued.

Stating that Iran is ready to confront the enemy's actions, the speaker stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to inflict a heavier defeat on the enemy than before, in proportion to its actions and advances.

MNA/6920154