The desperation of the aggressors coming to surface

Of course, I do not mean the difference between the United States and Israel, but the internal differences and divisions within each of these two regimes.

In the Israel, the resignation of two key members of the Mossad, who played a major role in directing the regime's aggressions, both in the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War against Iran, as well as in the developments related to Gaza and the aggressions in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, is noteworthy.

These individuals played a role in both designing and planning these operations. The fact that they are resigning now and do not accept the harsh policies of Benjamin Netanyahu and some extremist elements of his cabinet indicates the existence of deep divisions in the Israeli intelligence and security apparatus.

Of course, there are many people with such views in the Israeli intelligence apparatus, but the fact that two people are stepping down from their positions despite the possible consequences of such an action shows how serious these differences are. It seems that the closer we get to the Israeli internal elections, the more these gaps will become apparent. Some people who have become infamous due to recent military policies and actions may try to present a different and more acceptable image by distancing themselves from Netanyahu so that they can play a more effective role during the election period, either as candidates or in support of other candidates. This issue has shown itself more in the intelligence and security fields for now, but we have also witnessed the entry of some Israeli military commanders into the political arena before, and it is not unlikely that this trend will spread in the future and make the internal conditions of the Zionist regime more difficult.

In the United States, in addition to serious economic and social problems, including rising energy prices and widening social divides, there are also reports in the military and intelligence fields that are very costly and painful for Donald Trump and his administration.

In particular, the issue of the reduction in the reserves of Patriot systems, their widespread use during the aggression against Iran, as well as the damage caused to some missiles and equipment and the difficulty of replacing them, are among the issues that could have heavy costs for the United States. Today, in foreign media, both in the Western and Arab media, in addition to publishing numerous articles on this issue, even cartoons are being published that depict the military situation of the United States and the problems of the Trump administration.

As the Supreme Leader of the Revolution also mentioned in his famous message about America’s desperation, this situation can now be viewed from different angles. Trump's retreats, his greater focus on domestic issues, his efforts to convince members of Congress, and his request for more funding to repair and replace military equipment all show that the consequences of this war for the United States have been significant. On the other hand, reports have been published about the casualties of American military officers and the situation of the country's forces in the region, including in Jordan and Syria, and there has been talk of increasing dissatisfaction among the American military. If this trend continues, it could become another serious challenge for the US government. Overall, it seems that the series of developments that are taking place within the United States and the Zionist regime indicate, in our view, the heavy consequences of the war and the lack of expected achievements for these two regimes. It is natural that these issues will become more important on the eve of the upcoming elections in both countries and that we will witness new developments and news.

Just as we have recently saw the victory of some figures critical of the policies of this country and the Zionist regime in local elections in the United States, we can expect the political consequences of these developments to become more apparent in the future. It seems that the poor performance of the United States and the Israel in this war could have greater political consequences for Washington and Tel Aviv in the future.

MNA