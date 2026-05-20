Leader issues message on 2nd martyrdom anniv. of Ayat. Raeisi

Commemorating Martyrs of Service, mainly ex-Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, is a reminder of the martyrdom of the many esteemed martyrs who served the Islamic Republic of Iran; ranging from martyr Morteza Motahhari and Beheshti, Rajaei and Bahonar, to Ebrahim Raeisi, former Friday prayers Leader of East Azarbaijan Province Ayatollah Al-e Hashem, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani, hundreds of prominent and educated figures of the School of late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic revolution martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who took giant strides in promoting the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader emphasized.

The Leader’s message is read as follows,

In the Name of God the Compassionate the Merciful

The commemoration of the martyrs of the Ordibehesht (May) Flight – foremost among them the martyred President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi– serves as a reminder of the vast multitude of devoted servants who have been martyred in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Individuals such as Motahhari, Beheshti, Rajaei, Bahonar, Raeisi, Ayatollah Ale-Hashem, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Ali Larijani, and hundreds of other outstanding figures – all schooled in the intellectual School of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (May God Elevate Their Noble Stations) – have adorned the record of sincere, diligent service by the officials of the Islamic Republic with their own blood-stained signatures.

Among the most distinctive qualities of Martyr Raeisi were his sense of responsibility, youth-oriented approach, dedication to justice, active and constructive diplomacy, and above all, his being with the people. These attributes were a source of encouragement for Iran's allies, including the fighters in the powerful Resistance Front, as well as many of the well-wishers of the Islamic system. Of course, all of these qualities were intertwined with a spirituality rooted in the very depths of his being. In the relationship between officials and the public, such impactful and positive traits foster mutual appreciation. It was for this reason that his farewell funeral procession to his final resting place, which is beside his master, Imam Abi al-Hassan al-Reza (Peace Be Upon Him), was carried out with a unique, magnificent grandeur. The unfinished presidency of that martyr established a standard of hard struggle and compassion for the nation and the country, while maintaining the country’s independence.

We’re now witnessing the Iranian nation’s historic, unprecedented epic of resistance against two global, terrorist armies. This reality places a heavier burden of responsibility on the officials of the Islamic Republic – from the Leader and the heads of the three branches of government to managers at all levels. Today, being thankful for this blessing of the unity of the nation, the government, and all institutions of the Islamic Republic lies in increasing motivation and intensifying the diligent service of our officials. It means actively addressing the people's problems and concerns – particularly in the areas of economics and livelihood – through a widespread, direct presence and by defining a serious role for the people who have become active on the scene for them to strive on the path of the country's progress with hope toward a bright future.

"Regarding the relationship between officials and the people, positive and influential qualities give rise to mutual gratitude," Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

The Leader said President Raeisi's unfinished presidential term provided a measure of effort and compassion for the nation and the country while maintaining its independence.

"Now, we stand before the epic-making feats of the Iranian nation in their unique historical resistance against the two global terrorist armies," Ayatollah Khamenei said, in an apparent reference to the United States and Israel.

The Leader stated that this matter makes the weight of duty upon the officials of the Islamic Republic from the leadership and heads of the branches of government down to all levels of management heavier than ever before.

The message comes as Iran continues to face heightened threats from the United States and Israel, following their unprovoked terrorist strikes in late February and ongoing threats of renewed aggression.

May God's mercy and pleasure be upon the martyrs of the path of service. May God’s assistance and the prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi), May God Hasten His Reappearance, be a support for those who are serving the Muslim nation of Iran.

MNA