Xi, Putin denounce US-Israeli attack on Iran

In a statement issued on Wednesday, presidents of China and Russia denounced the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran.

The two presidents agreed that the US and Israeli military attacks on Iran violate international law and basic principles of international relations and also seriously undermine stability in the Middle East region.

The two presidents emphasized the need for the conflicting parties to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible with the aim of preventing the conflict from expanding.

They also called on the international community to adopt an objective and impartial stance, help reduce tensions in the West Asian region, and jointly safeguard the fundamental principles of international relations.

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