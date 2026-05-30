Senior advisor denounces Trump for abandoning diplomacy

"As predicted, the US President is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives,” he wrote in a post on his X account on Saturday.

Rezaei, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, had previously told China’s CGTN network that Iran “will break the blockade either through negotiation or, if not, through direct action.”

He also said earlier that the Americans have no choice but to negotiate, and that continuing this war would lead them into a very dark tunnel.

“America is coming toward us in darkness, while we monitor their every move,” he said.

Iran has shut down the strategic corridor to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the country.

It began applying far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had unilaterally announced earlier that month.

The two sides have been holding intermittent talks to end the war permanently.

MNA