IRGC warns enemies to take Iran’s threats seriously

In a post published on its social media account late on Thursday, the organization said that following the “fruitless attacks” of June 13, 2025, and February 28, 2026, as well as the collapse of the naval blockade on April 12, the White House’s assumptions about carrying out an easy and swift operation against Iran have been proven wrong.

The post further stated that US intelligence institutions have concluded that the passage of time is not in the US’ favor, and in order to escape the multilayered predicament, Iran’s initiative and threats “must be taken seriously”.

MNA