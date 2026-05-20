26 vessels allowed to pass through Hormuz: IRGC Navy

In a statement released on Wednesday, the IRGC stated, “In the past 24 hours, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy reported that 26 vessels—comprising oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial ships—transited through the Strait of Hormuz with the coordination and protection of the IRGC Navy.”

The statement emphasized, “Transit through the Strait of Hormuz is conducted only after receiving permission and in coordination with the IRGC Navy.”

The passage of 26 ships marks a major increase compared to transit rates in the Strait since the start of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran in late February, which prompted Iran to impose restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

MNA