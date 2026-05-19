Iran firmly ready to respond to renewed aggression: dep. FM

“The United States says it has ‘temporarily’ stopped the attacks on Iran to give negotiations a chance, but at the same time speaks of readiness for a massive offensive at any moment. This means calling ‘threat’ a ‘peace opportunity',” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a post on X published on Tuesday.

“Iran stands united and decisively ready to confront any military aggression. For us, surrender has no meaning; either we win, or we become martyrs.”

Accoridng to Press TV, the senior Iranian diplomat invoked the words of Martyr Rajab Beigi: “We are a great nation, record our name in history; among all colors we have chosen red, and among all deaths we have chosen martyrdom.”

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Iran. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials.

The United States and Israel struck civilian sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities, schools, and hospitals.

Iran responded with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains.

Tehran has vowed not to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

Peace talks have stalled after Washington rejected Iran’s counterproposal, which demands war compensation, the lifting of all sanctions, and respect for Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait.

Iranian officials maintain that any negotiation must be based on mutual respect, rather than threats or diktats.

MNA