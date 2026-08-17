Araghchi, Turkish counterpart discuss region in phone call

During the discussion, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained about the latest state of bilateral talks between Iran and Oman regarding the establishment of a suitable route for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to continue this collaborative process.

The two top diplomats also reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region, emphasizing the need for sustained political and diplomatic initiatives to manage the situation, prevent escalating tensions, and bolster overall regional stability and security.

MNA