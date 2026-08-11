Who are the six newly-appointed Iranian commanders?

By separate decrees issued by the Commander-in-Chief, six senior commanders and managers of the Armed Forces have been appointed to positions within the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij Organization. These appointments have been made with the aim of strengthening and enhancing the defensive, operational, and managerial capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Pursuant to these decrees, Guard Corps Major General Ali Abdollahi has been appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while Major General Mostafa Izadi has assumed the role of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

In subsequent decrees, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei has been appointed as Commander of the IRGC Navy, and Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Hossein Taeb has assumed the presidency of the Basij Organization.

A review of the appointees' records reveals that a significant number of them are veteran commanders from the Sacred Defense era and are among the senior, experienced managers of the Armed Forces across various operational, staff, security, and managerial domains.

Ali Abdollahi; A Commander with a Diverse Career in the Armed Forces

Major General Ali Abdollahi is a veteran commander of the Armed Forces whose career includes service in various branches of the IRGC, the Law Enforcement Command (Faraja), the Ministry of Interior, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Abdollahi began his service in military institutions in the years following the victory of the Islamic Revolution and held various responsibilities during the Sacred Defense era.

His service record includes the command of the 16th Quds Division of Gilan, chief of staff of the IRGC Ground Forces, head of the IRGC Inspectorate, and deputy commander of the IRGC Air Force.

He subsequently held several positions within the Law Enforcement Force, including Coordinator Deputy and Deputy Commander of the Force.

Abdollahi also has experience in the country's executive management, having served at various times as Governor of Semnan, Governor of Gilan, and Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs.

After returning to the Armed Forces structure, he served in the General Staff of the Armed Forces in roles such as Deputy for Logistics, Support, and Industrial Research, and Coordinator Deputy of the General Staff.

Command of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has been another of Abdollahi's significant responsibilities in recent years.

He has now been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by decree of the Commander-in-Chief.

Kioumars Heydari; Veteran Commander of the Army Ground Forces

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari is a veteran commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, who has spent the majority of his service career in the Army Ground Forces.

Heydari began his military service during the Sacred Defense era, serving in the 81st Armored Division of Kermanshah.

Throughout his years of service, he has held various responsibilities, including command of the Southwest Regional Base of the Army Ground Forces, Deputy for Operations of the Army Ground Forces, Coordinator Deputy and Chief of Staff of the Army Ground Forces, and Deputy Commander of the Army Ground Forces.

In 2016, Heydari was appointed Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces by decree of the Commander-in-Chief. During his tenure, he emphasized enhancing combat readiness and the operational capability of this force.

Emphasis on strengthening defensive capabilities in border areas, enhancing unit readiness, developing equipment, and ensuring the effective presence of the Army Ground Forces in various missions were among the key priorities pursued during his command.

Awarding Heydari the Order of Fath (Conquest), First Class, is also among the honors of his service career.

He has now been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by decree of the Commander-in-Chief.

Ahmad Vahidi; From Quds Force Command to IRGC Commander-in-Chief

Major General Ahmad Vahidi is a well-known and veteran commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who has held various responsibilities in military, defense, and managerial fields.

Vahidi is considered one of the veteran IRGC forces from the Sacred Defense era and continued his service in various roles within this institution in the post-war years.

He was one of the early commanders of the IRGC Quds Force and held the command of this force in the 1990s.

Vahidi subsequently joined the structure of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, holding positions such as Deputy for Planning and Programs and Deputy Minister of Defense.

He was introduced as Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in 2009 and, after receiving a vote of confidence from the Parliament, served in this position until 2013.

The presidency of the Supreme National Defense University and membership in the Expediency Discernment Council are among his other career records.

In recent years, Vahidi has also been present in various roles within the country's military and defense structures.

He has now been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by decree of the Commander-in-Chief.

Mostafa Izadi; From Sacred Defense Commander to Strategic Roles

Major General Mostafa Izadi is a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a participant in the Sacred Defense era.

During the Sacred Defense, Izadi served in various operational and command roles, continuing his service in significant military and staff positions after the war's conclusion.

He served as Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces for a period and subsequently held various roles within the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the country's strategic structures.

In past years, Izadi has also held responsibilities in areas related to emerging threats, cyber warfare, and enhancing defensive readiness.

A long history of service at various command and staff levels is a prominent feature of his career.

By a new decree from the Commander-in-Chief, Major General Mostafa Izadi has been appointed as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ali Ozmaei; Veteran Commander of the IRGC Navy

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei is a veteran commander of the IRGC Navy, with many years of service in operational and command roles in the Persian Gulf region.

Ozmaei previously served as Deputy Commander of the IRGC Navy's First Region, and following the establishment of the IRGC Navy's Fifth Region, he assumed command of that region.

He commanded the IRGC Navy's Fifth Region for years, operating in the domains of naval missions, territorial water protection, and ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf.

Promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral is also part of his service record.

After years of service in the operational zones of southern Iran, Ozmaei was recognized as one of the senior commanders of the IRGC Navy and held the position of Deputy Commander of this force prior to his new decree.

He has now been appointed as Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

Hossein Taeb; Former Basij Commander and Former IRGC Intelligence Organization Chief

Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Hossein Taeb is a veteran figure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps whose career includes service in various cultural, security, intelligence, and Basij sectors.

From his early years of service in the IRGC, Taeb held various positions within the institution and subsequently entered the intelligence and security fields.

Among his previous positions are IRGC Intelligence Deputy, Commander of the IRGC Intelligence Protection, and Commander of the Basij Resistance Force.

Taeb was appointed Commander of the Basij in 2008, and subsequently assumed the role of Chief of the IRGC Intelligence Organization in 2009.

He led the IRGC Intelligence Organization for over a decade, operating in various security fields and countering threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran during this period.

In 2022, Taeb stepped down from the leadership of the IRGC Intelligence Organization and continued his service as an Advisor to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief.

He has now returned to one of the key positions within the IRGC by decree of the Commander-in-Chief, appointed as President of the Basij Organization.

MNA