US destroyer left without power for 4 days in S China Sea

The incident occurred on July 24, 2026, while the destroyer was conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific, according to Cmdr. Matthew Comer, spokesperson for the US 7th Fleet.

“On July 24, 2026, while conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) reported an engineering casualty involving its generators, causing a loss of power,” Comer told USNI News in a statement.

The power failure left sailors without air conditioning, toilets, and galley services and also affected the ship’s potable water supply.

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported among the crew.

“There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism, and unwavering steadiness in their response,” Comer said.

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group, with which the Benfold had been operating, provided support during the incident. The USS Robert Smalls, a cruiser assigned to the strike group, helped provide meals for the destroyer’s crew while the vessel remained without galley services.

The Benfold was subsequently towed to the Philippines following the engineering failure.

The US Navy has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, which remains ongoing.

MNA