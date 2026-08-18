Iran warns Trump over claims on Strait of Hormuz

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, he wrote, “Trump has correctly used the name “Persian Gulf” in his latest post, while denouncing the US president’s misconception about the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the everlasting Persian Gulf, his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will soon either be corrected, or we will correct the delusions of this delusional person,” Gharibabadi said.

His comments came after Trump posted a new photo describing the Strait of Hormuz as “new US territory.”

In the same photo, he correctly referred to the body of water as the Persian Gulf.

Gharibabadi’s remark came in reaction to Trump’s latest claim concerning the strategic waterway.

MNA