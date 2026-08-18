  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2026, 12:56 PM

Defense ministry:

Iran owes its defense industry's progress to martyred Leader

Iran owes its defense industry's progress to martyred Leader

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian defense Ministry has said that the country is indebted its defense industry’s progress and development to the sublime recommendations of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Ministry of Defense, in a statement issued on Tuesday on the occasion of 40th day after the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stressed, "The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution always paid special attention to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, self-reliance, and the advancement of the defense industry during his years of leadership and guidance."

The late Leader of the Islamic Revolution has emphasized that trusting Iranian youth, scientists, and experts and moving away from dependence in meeting the country’s defense demand is a must. 

A significant part of the path to progress in the country’s defense industry was achieved under the guidance and support of that great martyr—a path that began with self-belief and resulted in the development of extensive scientific, technological, and industrial capabilities in the country, the statement added. 

MNA

News ID 247068

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