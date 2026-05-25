US should never have initiated war against Iran: Chinese FM

Reacting to the indirect talks between Iran and the US, Mao Ning stated that Beijing believe that dialogue is the best way forward and that a military option is not a solution.

China calls for the reopening of shipping lines as soon as possible in response to the demands of the international community, she said, noting stability of the global supply chain and achieve an inclusive, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire must be protected.

“China’s position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened, and there is no need for it to continue,” she responded, emphasizing that an early solution is in the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as the countries of the region and the world.

Stating that China had always believed in dialogue and negotiation as the right path and rejected the use of force, the spokesperson referred to the ongoing efforts to end the US war on Iran, stressing that the door to dialogue should not be closed again.

China, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, has repeatedly criticized the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran and slammed the American blockade around Iranian ports and Trump’s threat to commercial ships after the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire as “dangerous and irresponsible.”

MNA