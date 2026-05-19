MP terms SOH ‘Iran asset that would remain under its control'

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi made the remarks in an interview published on Tuesday.

Azizi warned countries seeking to project power in the chokepoint that Iran would pursue its legal rights in the waterway "with full strength" and "will show no leniency toward anyone" in this matter.

Referring to the strategic position of the Strait of Hormuz and its role in regional and extra-regional dynamics, the legislator said the waterway constituted a permanent strategic position with an instrumental role in broader geopolitical equations.

"We have tried during this period to act in line with proper management [tactics], while preserving our authority," he said.

As a retaliatory measure, Iran shut down the corridor to enemies and their allies following the launch of the latest bout of American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

It began applying far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13.

On Saturday, Azizi announced in a post on X that Iran has devised a new mechanism to control maritime traffic through a "designated route" in the Strait of Hormuz, which includes charging fees for "the specialized services." Devising the mechanism, he added, is in line with Iran’s national sovereignty and will guarantee international trade security.

MNA