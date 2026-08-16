Yemeni official warns Saudi Arabia of spreading war

Abdulaziz bin Habtor warned Saudi officials on Sunday that the domestic war they fanned the flames of against Yemen would spread to Saudi Arabia.

Bin Habtor said that Yemen would never accept its soil becoming a battlefield, while Saudi lands and interests would be safe from its consequences.

The Yemeni official stressed that: In response to the mobilization of forces and efforts to create new military equations, appropriate measures will be taken to maintain Yemen's security and sovereignty.

The Yemeni official's warning comes while media reports said on Sunday afternoon that the Yemeni armed forces had launched a drone attack on the Aramco refinery in the Jizan region in southern Saudi Arabia.

This attack was carried out in response to Saudi Arabia's violation of Yemen's airspace and sovereignty in the provinces of Saada and Hajjah.

Simultaneously with this attack, the Saudi Civil Defense Organization announced triggering of sirens in the Jizan region, and field reports indicated that danger sirens were sounding in the region.

The Jizan oil refinery, owned by Aramco, with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, is one of the company's key and strategic projects and is part of a major industrial development plan in southwestern Saudi Arabia. This huge complex, in which about $21 billion has been invested, in addition to oil refining, also has a power plant and petrochemical facilities, and is known as an example of Aramco's integrated and modern refineries.

MNA