  1. Video
Aug 18, 2026, 10:33 AM

VIDEO: Demolishing a Palestinian home in al-Khalil

VIDEO: Demolishing a Palestinian home in al-Khalil

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian house in occupied al-Khalil territory.

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News ID 247060
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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