https://en.mehrnews.com/news/247060/ Aug 18, 2026, 10:33 AM News ID 247060 Video Video Aug 18, 2026, 10:33 AM VIDEO: Demolishing a Palestinian home in al-Khalil TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian house in occupied al-Khalil territory. Download 2 MB News ID 247060 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Israel forces demolishing Palestinian home in Maniya VIDEO: Israeli forces demolishing a Palestinian home in Jenin Israeli regime targets Gaza's Beit Lahiya with airstrikes Israeli military force killed in Gaza Strip bomb blast Tags Palestine Occupied Palestinian Territory al-Khalil Israeli aggression Israeli Occupation
Your Comment