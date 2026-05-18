Iran’s negotiation conditions outlined by deputy FM

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told journalists after holding meeting with Gharibabadi in the parliament that the deputy foreign minister outlined the conditions to reach a potential agreement with the United States to end the war.

According to Rezaei, Gharibabadi provided lawmakers with an overview of diplomatic developments, including the recent BRICS summit attended by Iran’s Foreign Minister, and high-level diplomatic missions to Moscow and Beijing.

A central focus of the briefing was the current state of indirect diplomatic communications. The Deputy Foreign Minister confirmed that proposals are actively being exchanged between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States via Pakistani mediation.

Gharibabadi outlined the core Iranian demands that as a total cessation of hostilities across all fronts, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, and the complete lifting of sanctions and maritime blockades.

MNA