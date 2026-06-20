MP asks for Hormuz reclosure if attacks on Lebanon go on

Esmaeil Kowsari, who is a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament (Majlis), told Mehr correspondent in an interview on Saturday explained Iran’s strategies against the continued attacks by the Zionist regime on Lebanon, emphasizing the need to close the Strait of Hormuz and respond militarily to the regime.

"If the United States does not have the necessary will to implement the memorandum understanding (MoU) and curb the barbaric actions of the Zionist regime, it should be clearly announced that both the ceasefire and the understanding have been violated by the United States and the Zionist occupation regime."

Regarding the strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stop the attacks on Lebanon, he explained: "One of the measures we can take is to immediately close the Strait of Hormuz and we should not allow passage through it, except for ships and vessels that we ourselves know."

“Passage through the Strait of Hormuz should not be allowed so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented carefully."

He emphasized: “We should not allow the the experience of JCPOA to be repeated, and the United States must be required to fulfill its commitments.”

Kowsari explained more that, “Deterrent measures should be put on the agenda in response to the violation of the ceasefire and Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Another of our solutions could be to directly target the occupation regime’s controlled territory using existing missiles and weapons so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented.”

He continued by saying about the role of the United States in supporting the Zionist regime in attacking Lebanon: “This issue can be analyzed as to whether Israel acts without the permission of the United States or in coordination, but in any case, the United States is responsible and must oblige the Zionist regime to stop the attacks on Lebanon.”

The lawmaker went on to conclude that, "Since the United States has pledged in the memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran that the war must stop in Lebanon, it must adhere to it and force the Zionist regime to stop attacks on Lebanon.

MNA/6865774