  1. Politics
May 3, 2026, 4:26 PM

Gen. Rezaei on US piracy:

Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers, forces

Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers, forces

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei pointed to the US piracy, telling Americans to wait for graveyard of your aircraft carriers and forces.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who was former IRGC chief commander, wrote, “The US is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships.”

“Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces, just as the wreckage of your aircraft was left behind in Isfahan,” he added.

General Rezaei reiterated that the United States is the “only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers,” warning that such carriers will face destruction if tensions escalate.

MNA

News ID 244187

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News