Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers, forces

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who was former IRGC chief commander, wrote, “The US is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships.”

“Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces, just as the wreckage of your aircraft was left behind in Isfahan,” he added.

General Rezaei reiterated that the United States is the “only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers,” warning that such carriers will face destruction if tensions escalate.

MNA