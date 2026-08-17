  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2026, 10:43 PM

Araghchi raps attack on Barzani's office as false flag op.

Araghchi raps attack on Barzani's office as false flag op.

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has deplored the attack on Iraqi Kurdistan Region's prime minister's office as false flag operations.

"Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani's office,' wrote Araghchi in a post on X.

"Kurdish friends should be vigilant against false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors," the top Iranian diplomat also wrote.

Araghchi rejects attack on Barzani's office as false flag op.

"We protected our Kurdish friends against Saddam and DAESH, and we're thankful for security they've provided on our border," he further highlighted.

The official Iraqi News Agency, citing the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate, confirmed that two drones targeted the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister and the residence of the local security director.

MNA

News ID 247050

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