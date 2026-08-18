Ghalibaf to visit Iraq for high-level talks on Wed.

The official diplomatic visit focuses on enhancing strategic relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

The visit is aimed at discussing regional developments, strengthening strategic bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, and reviewing joint mechanisms to foster stability and security across West Asia region.

During his official visit, Ghalibaf is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials and high-ranking political figures.

Boosting bilateral relations, enhancing border security, strengthening anti-terrorism efforts, expanding economic cooperation, and ensuring the implementation of existing joint agreements have been cited as the main aims behind the visit of the Iranian parliament speaker to neighboring Iraq.

High-level meetings with top Iraqi officials and political figures will address border security, counter-terrorism initiatives, expanding economic cooperation, and advancing the implementation of joint bilateral agreements.

Last Month, Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi visited Tehran at the head of a high-level delegation to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Falih Al-Zaidi pledged to strengthen strategic ties during talks in Tehran, highlighting the deep historical bonds between the two neighbors.

MNA/6919849