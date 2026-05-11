Ex-cmdr. warns regional countries of Israel hazardous project

In a post published on social media, Rezaei addressed Arab and Muslim countries, warning that the Zionist regime seeks to ignite conflict and division across the region in order to dominate their lands and resources.

“Arab and Muslim brothers! The goal of the Zionist regime is to inflame the fire of conflict and discord in the region so that it can dominate your territories and resources,” he said.

He further warned that cooperation with the Zionist regime’s “dangerous project” would carry “heavy and grave consequences,” particularly for those pursuing ambitions beyond their capabilities.

“Remain vigilant and insightful,” Rezaei added.

MNA