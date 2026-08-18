Hadi al-Amiri calls for calm in Iraqi collecting arms policy

Regarding the arms monopoly in the hands of the government, Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, called on all parties to follow the language of moderation and calm and to prevent the escalation of tension in the positions.

The Secretary-General of the Badr Organization called for turning to the principle of prioritizing national interests and emphasized that he is confident in the good faith, prudence, and decisive attention to ensuring the national dimension of the arms monopoly by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and the resistance forces.

He warned against the consequences of hasty, unexamined, or provocative actions and expressed the hope that all parties would refrain from using a tense and unjustifiable tone in some statements, statements, and media activities, and avoid misinterpreting the situation and poor accuracy in calculations.

Al-Amiri also called on everyone to interact with a spirit of national responsibility regarding the arms monopoly case and not give excuses to foreign parties who seek to create excuses to exercise dominance and insist on confiscating Iraq's security, political, and economic decisions.

The Secretary General of the Badr Organization emphasized: The arms monopoly case is completely national and related to Iraq, and any decision in this regard should only be made by Iraq, because the Iraqis can handle this case with high efficiency and a sense of responsibility on their own.

He emphasized that weapons (any weapons) gain their legitimacy from the level of efficiency for national interests, which is determined by the factor of nationalism in a consensus manner and not by division, and must be based on complete sovereignty and independence in decision-making and unity of position in order to strengthen Iraq's security.

MNA/6920337