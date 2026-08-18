Yemen reports drone attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery

Yemen’s official news agency, citing a military source, reported that several drones struck the refinery, triggering powerful explosions in the area.

The source said the attack was carried out in response to violations of the airspace over Yemen’s northern provinces of Saada and Hajjah by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets.

As of the publication of the report, there were no confirmed details on the extent of damage or possible casualties, while Saudi authorities and Aramco had not issued statements on the reported attack.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Council of Ministers stressed the country’s full readiness and said Saudi Arabia had no choice but to submit to the demands and rights of the Yemeni people.

At a meeting chaired by acting Prime Minister Allamah Mohammed Muftah, the council called for an end to attacks on Yemen, the lifting of the blockade, payment of Yemeni salaries and compensation for losses and damage caused by what it described as the Saudi-American coalition’s war against the country.

The council also praised Yemeni military operations against Saudi forces and their forces inside Yemen under the “escalation for escalation” equation, while stressing the high level of preparedness of the Yemeni armed forces.

The statement condemned repeated insults against Islam and the Quran, as well as Israeli attacks on Islamic holy sites, including the reported storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Israeli settlers.

The council reaffirmed Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people and resistance groups, as well as what it described as the Resistance Axis, specifically naming Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine.

The council also called on Arab and Muslim peoples to take a position against repeated insults to Islamic symbols, including through economic boycotts of US goods and products from countries that support or encourage such actions.

MNA