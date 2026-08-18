  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2026, 9:00 AM

Diplomacy, battlefield in full coordination: Araghchi

Diplomacy, battlefield in full coordination: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran's diplomacy and its military battlefield operate "in coordination and solidarity," with diplomacy consolidating the achievements of the armed forces to protect national interests.

Speaking at the 39th national conference of education chiefs, Araghchi said the 40-day war had produced "legends," from the martyred Leader to the students and teachers of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab. He said the missile attack on the Minab school killed 168 students and teachers in a single moment and would never be erased from Iran's historical memory or the conscience of humanity.

Araghchi said the secret of the Iranian nation's endurance and victory lay in reliance on divine power, the wise leadership of the Leader, national cohesion, and the powerful defence mounted by the armed forces.

"Diplomacy and the field move in coordination and solidarity with each other. Diplomacy, relying on the country's defensive and military power, consolidates the gains of the field in the path of safeguarding the security and national interests of the Iranian people," he said.

He also stressed the strategic role of the education system in building Iran's strength, and said the foreign ministry stood ready to facilitate educational exchanges and cooperation with other countries and to support Iran's active presence in international scientific and educational forums, including UNESCO.

Education Minister Ahmad Kazemi praised the foreign minister and the diplomatic apparatus for their efforts to defend national interests. He also thanked Iran's ambassadors and missions worldwide for supporting international education programmes.

MNA 

News ID 247057

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