Iran will fight when necessary, negotiate where needed

“We move in full coordination with the overall system and its objectives,” Araghchi said during a Wednesday ceremony in Tehran commemorating two former foreign ministers, Kamal Kharrazi and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who were martyred in a US-Israeli attack and in a helicopter crash, respectively.

Araghchi recalled memories of the two late ministers and praised their professional characteristics and moral standards.

“If the interests of the Islamic Republic require us to be present in the field of diplomacy, dialogue, and negotiation, we will appear with strength, the very same strength with which the armed forces appear in defending the country,” he said.

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to the entire Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including diplomats and staff serving both inside and outside the country, particularly during the recent imposed war and the tough days following the ceasefire.

“Even American officials acknowledged that Iranians won the public diplomacy war,” Araghchi said. “They admitted that our embassies abroad won the media and public diplomacy warfare.”

Araghchi further praised the Iranian nation for their “precious presence” on the streets of cities across the country, saying the people gave strong support to Iran’s defense, military, and diplomatic forces.

“The triangle of 'the battlefield, diplomacy, and media' has always stood together as three sides supporting each other,” he said. “However, in the recent war, a fourth side was added: the ‘street’ and the presence of the people.”

MNA/IRN