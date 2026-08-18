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Aug 18, 2026, 12:09 PM

Gaza municipalities call for urgent fuel entry

Gaza municipalities call for urgent fuel entry

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities has called on the international community and mediators to press the Israeli regime to implement the ceasefire agreement and immediately allow fuel into the territory.

It said supplies had been allowed in for only 40 of Gaza’s 700 generators, while the Zionist regime is preventing the entry of fuel needed to operate generators for water wells, pumping stations and sewage facilities.

The union also said diesel supplies for power generators and other vital facilities had been reduced, forcing most water wells out of service and cutting water supplies to tens of thousands of families in displacement camps.

It called for an urgent humanitarian corridor to ensure aid can enter Gaza.

MNA

News ID 247066

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