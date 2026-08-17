  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2026, 1:17 AM

Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss regional security in phone call

Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss regional security in phone call

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation to exchange views on the latest regional developments and border security issues.

During the phone call, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s principled position in support of Iraq’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

He emphasized the need for vigilance against terrorist acts—including the recent attack on the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister—and warned against plots aimed at damaging the friendly and brotherly relations between the two nations.

Both foreign ministers also underlined the importance of maintaining security and stability along their shared borders, stressing the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination to prevent any insecurity or threats to border stability.

MNA

News ID 247051

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