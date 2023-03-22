  1. Politics
Iran welcomes prisoner swap deal in Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has welcomed the prisoner swap deal in Yemen that was signed under the supervision of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The senior Iranian diplomat also described the efforts of the Yemeni National Salvation Government in this regard as an important step towards the progress of humanitarian issues and strengthening the process of political resolution of the Yemeni crisis.

Kan'ani expressed hope that with the fruitfulness of this agreement and the continuation of the process of freeing the remaining prisoners, the necessary trust will be provided for the establishment of political dialogues and comprehensive peace in Yemen.

Yemeni officials announced an agreement with the Saudi side in Geneva to exchange hundreds of prisoners in the coming weeks.

