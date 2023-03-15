Iran-Saudi deal spurs renewed momentum toward peace in Yemen

During a briefing at the Security Council on Wednesday, Grundberg urged the warring parties to "seize the opportunity" to take decisive steps toward peace.

"The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps towards a more peaceful future."

"Intense diplomatic efforts are ongoing at different levels to bring the conflict in Yemen to an end," said Grundberg, who visited Tehran earlier this week. "We are currently witnessing renewed regional diplomatic momentum, as well as a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions."

The envoy said a UN-brokered truce agreed in Yemen in April 2022 has largely held despite expiring in October without agreement between the parties to extend it. "The overall military situation in Yemen continues to be relatively stable ... But this is fragile."

"The truce can only be a steppingstone. We urgently need to build on what was achieved by the truce and work toward a nationwide ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen," Grundberg said.

In a meeting with Grundberg in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the continuation of the ceasefire and the end of the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen. He said Iran supports any dialogue which would help promote peace and stability in Yemen.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

MNA/PR