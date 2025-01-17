Tehran-Moscow ties help counter US excessive demands: Expert

Pezeshkian is in Moscow to discuss and sign a strategic partnership agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Mehr news agency, Ali Beman Eghbali, an Iranian expert, believes that Tehran and Moscow have maintained diplomatic relations for five decades, experiencing highs and lows.

The two countries are well-positioned for enhanced cooperation across various dimensions, thanks to their geographical proximity and political, economic, cultural, scientific, and technological strengths, he said.

In recent years, particularly the last decade, there has been a noticeable transformation in their relationship, driven by the commitment of both countries' leaders, he added.

Russia, as the world's largest country and a neighbor to Iran, possesses regional economic and technological capacities that align with Iran's policies, said Eghbali.

The 20-year cooperation document aims to address contemporary needs. In particular, medical travel is vital, and the signing of this document will refresh and enhance bilateral relations, addressing current demands, he noted.

He added that Iran is a regional player while Russia, with its significant economic and cultural attributes, including its permanent UN Security Council membership, can greatly influence Tehran-Moscow relations.

Iran has consistently opposed US excessive demands for the past four decades, resisting the unipolar system. Thus, Iran-Russia collaboration on global matters, especially in promoting a multipolar order, is crucial, he underlined.

Both countries cooperate closely within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union. Iran's participation in these frameworks can bolster its economic development and exports, particularly amid US sanctions, he added.

Western nations are not seeking equitable cooperation with Moscow. Since the late 1990s and early 2000s, Russia aimed to revive its economy through Western integration, but by 2010, it became clear that mutual cooperation was not a priority for the West, prompting Russia to adopt a new regional strategy, the expert underscored.

As an important neighbor, Russia plays a vital role in Iran's foreign interactions, including collaboration in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and West Asia, which is essential for regional peace, he further noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eghbali said that collaboration in advanced industries, defense, security, and countering extremism and terrorism are critical areas of mutual interest that can yield significant benefits for both nations.

There is a pressing need for a better understanding of public opinion in both countries, he pointed out.

Increasing tourism and public engagement through NGOs can foster stronger interactions, the analyst added.

Millions of Russian tourists travel to Turkey and the UAE annually, creating opportunities for them to visit Iran, particularly through initiatives like national currency use, bank card accessibility, visa waivers, and mutual understanding between the peoples of both nations, the Iranian expert noted.

MNA