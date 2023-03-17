European Parl. become place to spread hatred against Iranians

"While the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing the issue and the specialized teams of the Ministry of Health are also continuing their field and scientific research, the issuance of a resolution by the European Parliament and the repetition of false and baseless accusations against our country is a surprise and a pity," said Nasser Kan'ani on Friday.

In an interventionist resolution about Iran's internal situation, the European Parliament called on the UN Human Rights Council to conduct an independent probe into the issue of schoolgirls poisoning.

Stating that the initial findings of the judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicate the identification of some of the perpetrators of the crime, Kan'ani added, "In fact, it is Iran that should be the plaintiff and claimant in this suspicious and anti-human incidents."

"It is shameful that some people have made the actions of self-proclaimed and affiliated agents in this crime a tool to destroy the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran and use it as a new subject to continue their endless antagonisms with the Islamic Republic," the Iranian diplomat noted. "Unfortunately, the European Parliament has also become a place for these suspicious and extremist figures to spread hatred against the Iranian nation and the Iranophobia project."

Kan'ani went on to say, "The highest officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have strongly condemned the inhumane act [carried out in some schools], and called for a full investigation, finding the perpetrators and severe punishment for them."

"Regardless of any pressure and psychological operations, the Islamic Republic of Iran will do its best to follow up on the incidents and will not give up any efforts to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of these criminal incidents," the spokesman stressed.

Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school. The outbreak started in Qom before expanding to other cities.

In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called the suspected poisoning of students in Iran's schools an “unforgivable and big” crime, calling on authorities to seriously pursue the issue.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that responsible bodies, including intelligence and law enforcement agencies, should find the origin of the crime, as well as the agents and the masterminds.

"This is a crime, as it is perpetrated against the most innocent members of society, the children. It also causes fear and psychological insecurity in society and worries families. These issues should be followed seriously, and if the perpetrators are convicted, there will be no amnesty for them. And they must be punished and their punishment should serve as a lesson," the Leader said.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has also ordered the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases.

“The enemy’s new conspiracy of creating fear in the hearts of students… and their parents is a crime and an inhumane act,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

