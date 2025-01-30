All onboard US American Airlines jet feared dead

All passengers are feared dead after a regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter in midair near Reagan Washington National Airport late Wednesday.

Officials said they were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest US air crash in nearly 24 years.

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found.

More than 30 bodies have been recovered, local US media said.

MNA