Chad announces full pullout of French troops

"The three bases of French elements in Chad have all been handed over to the Chadian national army," Chadian Army spokesman Chanane Issakha Acheikh said in a statement. "The very last one has just been handed over today."

"The handover of the Sergent Adji Kossei Base in N'djamena definitively closes the presence of French forces in Chad," the spokesman said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In November 2024, Chad announced the end of the security and defense cooperation agreement with France. On Dec. 10, some French troops began to leave Chad.

On Dec. 31, 2024, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced the definitive withdrawal of French troops from the country by Jan. 31.

MA/PR