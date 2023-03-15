Tehran-Riyadh agreement to affect regional developments

Al-Faisal told France24 said that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will affect the developments in the region from Yemen to Lebanon and Syria.

Saying that China is the guarantor of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the ex-Saudi official stated that the deal does not mean distancing Saudi Arabia from the US.

Turning to the case of normalization of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, Al-Faisal stated that his country has set clear conditions for normalizing relations with the Israeli regime, including the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with al-Quds being its center, and the return of Palestinian refugees.

Referring to Saudi Arabia's aid to Syria during the devastating earthquake, he cited that there have been contacts between Saudi and Syrian officials to coordinate the sending of the aid. "Perhaps this action is the beginning of other steps to move towards strengthening relations with Syria," he added.

