Iran advisory mission presence in Syria at Damascus request

Reacting to a recent statement under the name of the Iranian advisory mission center in Syria, Nasser Kan'ani said that any official stance of the Islamic Republic concerning the process of fighting terrorism in Syria will be taken by the spokesman office of the Foreign Ministry of Iran or press department of the Islamic Republic’s embassy in Damascus.

As it has been announced time and again the advisory mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria is at the request of the Syrian government and it will continue in line with advisory assistance to armed forces and people of Syria in the fight against terrorist groups.

