Iran slams Joe Biden's Nowruz message

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani slammed the message of the US President Joe Biden on Nowruz occasion.

Enmity with the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation is an unchangeable part of the US regime's foreign policy, which is also reflected in the Nowruz message of its officials every year, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"The claim of supporting Iranian women while simultaneously maintaining and intensifying the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation is a display of the hypocrisy and hostility of the American regime and its anti-Iranian leaders, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Issuing a message on the Nowruz occasion, US President Joe Biden claimed to support the Iranian people while again interfering in Iran's internal affairs and reiterating baseless claims.

