Jamal: Life story of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

This 372-page work examines events in Iraq from 1950 to 2020, with two companions sharing the final years of the commander's life. The author conducted three years of interviews with Iranian and Iraqi officials who knew al-Muhandis.

Released by Sooreh Mehr Publications in Iran, the Persian-language book highlights the anti-imperialist and anti-terrorism contributions of al-Muhandis born in Iraq on November 16, 1954.

The artwork showcases his bravery and dedication, as well as the personal sacrifices made in the fight against oppression.

The narrative also explores al-Muhandis’s leadership qualities, his ability to inspire loyalty, and the bonds formed within the Resistance Front. Personal and national identity are central themes, reflecting how the struggle shaped the identity of fighters and their communities.

Further, the book contextualizes al-Muhandis's life within the region's historical and geopolitical landscape, illustrating events that impacted Resistance movements.

He was martyred alongside Haj Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport. Al-Muhandis was a pivotal figure in the Islamic Resistance, playing an essential role in combating terrorism and defending the region's people.

Grounded in extensive interviews and research, "Jamal" offers a detailed portrayal of al-Muhandis’s life from childhood through his revolutionary endeavors, capturing both his battlefield persona and his character beyond combat.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s IRGC, and al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, ordered by then-US President Donald Trump.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour