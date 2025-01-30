Delay in Tehran-Paris flight explained

The Civil Aviation Authority of Islamic Republic of Iran (CAA.IRI), France has unexpectedly canceled the license for flight number 9770 of Iran Air Tour Airlines, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow January 31th, 2025.

It should be noted that in order to re-establish the Tehran-Paris route after the European Union sanctioned Iran Air and suspended the company's flights to European countries, including Paris, the necessary measures and consultations were taken with the France's civil aviation authority.

Following this action and initial negotiations by Iran Air Tour with Charles de Gaulle Airport authorities, a flight slot (flight time) was received from the airport and the necessary planning was made to operate the flight from January 31 on Mondays and Fridays, and ticket sales began 30 days in advance.

However, in an unexpected move by the French authority, 48 hours before the flight, on the evening of January 28, it was announced that the flight would not be possible on the mentioned date. No clear answer has been given in this regard, the statement by CAA.IRI said.

According to CAA.IRI, consultations to resume Tehran-Paris flights are still ongoing.

