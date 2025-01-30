Gaza death toll rises to 47,460 as bodies of 43 recovered

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the bodies of 43 more martyrs have been transferred to hospitals in the Strip in the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the bodies of 42 martyrs were recovered from the rubble and one other person was martyred due to injuries sustained in the war.

Overall, the number of martyrs in the war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 has increased to 47,460, and the number of injured has increased to 111,580. Thousands of people are still unaccounted for and as their bodies are still under the rubble in the enclave.

