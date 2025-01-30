  1. Politics
Iran welcomes deepening all-out relations with Belarus: Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref says that his country welcomes broadening and deepening all-out ties with the Republic of Belarus.

Speaking in his meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on Thursday, he emphasized that the two countries must take advantage of the opportunity of important regional and international summits and agreements, such as Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to promote trade and economic cooperation, especially in terms the private sector of the regional countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to strengthen comprehensive relations and interaction with countries sharing political, cultural, and historical similarities, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s first vice president stressed the need for strengthening and more activating Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission to pursue and implement the previously inked agreements.

Benefitted from talented and the most competent manpower, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained fruitful experiences in the field of knowledge-based companies and modern technologies in the international arenas, he underlined.

The prime minister of Belarus, for his part, said that the two countries should take advantage of the opportunity of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to improve relations with the member states of the union.

Iran and Belarus enjoy high potentials to enhance their relations in all fields and this issue should be taken into consideration, Golovchenko added.

He congratulated Islamic Republic of Iran on its membership as an observer member in the Eurasian Economic Union and stated that the presence of Iran will significantly contribute to the economic and political richness of this union

